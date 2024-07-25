Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
Latest News LIVE: Heavy rains batter Pune, 4 dead
Latest News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday. Follow LIVE Updates here

'Russia's most beautiful biker' Tatyana Ozolina passes away in motorbike crash

25 July,2024 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ambanis book 7-star London hotel for 2 months for wedding celebration

The Ambani family will continue celebrating Anant and Radhika's wedding in London. For the same, the family has booked a 7-star hotel for 2 months

25 July,2024 04:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Pune rain live updates: All schools to remain shut; 3 die of electrocution

IMD, in its Pune weather update, forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district on July 24 and July 25, 2024. The alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places for next three-four hours. 

25 July,2024 01:51 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Learning through the eyes of AI: How AI is transforming the education ecosystem

Mid-Day Premium Learning through the eyes of AI: How AI is transforming the education ecosystem

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated and transformed different aspects of education, diversifying possibilities in the field and raising ethical concerns. Educators and experts discuss its scope and reveal the challenges

25 July,2024 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
It’s day won for Bosco boys

Matunga lads begin under-16 inter-school title defence with hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bombay Scottish

25 July,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa

