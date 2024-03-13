Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
Lure of free-access to coastal road on opening day frees up regular route; but will it become the norm?

Sidhu Moosewala's mother not pregnant? Here's what singer's father said

13 March,2024 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he holds fan's hand in adorable gesture - Watch

Watch Shah Rukh hold a female fan’s hand as she tries to click a picture with him, and SRK’s cute gesture melted hearts

13 March,2024 08:51 AM IST | Mumbai
Maharashtra: MAT sets precedent in couple transfer Case

Inspector fights relocation, claims breach of government policy on joint postings for couples

13 March,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
'I knew this was going to be malignant because of its shape'

Breast cancer affects 1,62,468 women, as per the ‘Statistics of Breast Cancer in India’ report released in 2018. To unearth their journeys, Midday.com spoke to two breast cancer survivors who open up about their ordeal

13 March,2024 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
In Siraj we trust

Mohammed Siraj’s controlled run-up and perfectly grooved action have carried him to 154 international wickets

13 March,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

