-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Election Commission on Monday ordered the removal of certain bureaucrats including BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the ECI has done what CM Shinde should have done
Ed Sheeran spent a week in Mumbai before his performance on Saturday, March 16. While the singer-songwriter interacted with several famous personalities in the city during his visit, it was his collaboration with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh that won hearts. He also sang a few lines in Punjabi to the delight of the crowd gathered to hear him sing. Now, Diljit has shared some BTS pics that resulted in this epic collaboration (All Pics/ Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)18 March,2024 06:41 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
As the BJP itself said, ‘Change the government which could not stop inflation’18 March,2024 06:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Harshal Pradhan
Ananya Panday collaborated with Rahul Mishra and closed the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 looking stunning. Check out the best looks from the grand finale18 March,2024 05:09 PM IST | Editor
Both Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra are getting ready for the upcoming outdoor season18 March,2024 06:10 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT