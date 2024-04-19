-
Bollywood couple faces allegations of money laundering; ED takes stringent action
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the first phase of polling commences in different parts of the country, actors Ajith and Rajinikanth were seen fulfiling their duty19 April,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Two men arrested for firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai had conducted a survey of his farm house at Panvel. Follow LIVE Updates here19 April,2024 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai
Every year, World Hemophilia Day is observed on April 17. While the bleeding disorder is genetic, Mumbai health experts believe there is a lack of awareness about it in India leading to several misconceptions. While the onus is on the person suffering from it, it is important for people around them to also know more about the disorder19 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Lucknow Super Giants could well be at the receiving end against Chennai Super Kings tonight, but their Aussie batter Marcus Stoinis insists confidence in home camp is high despite recent losses to the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals19 April,2024 07:15 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri
