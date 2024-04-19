Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
Bollywood couple faces allegations of money laundering; ED takes stringent action

Chiranjeevi hosts Russian delegates at Hyderabad home

19 April,2024 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth cast their vote in Chennai

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the first phase of polling commences in different parts of the country, actors Ajith and Rajinikanth were seen fulfiling their duty

19 April,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai LIVE: 'Shooters recced Salman farm house before firing at his home'

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Two men arrested for firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai had conducted a survey of his farm house at Panvel. Follow LIVE Updates here

19 April,2024 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai
Mid-Day Premium Why Mumbai experts feel there is insufficient awareness about Haemophilia

Every year, World Hemophilia Day is observed on April 17. While the bleeding disorder is genetic, Mumbai health experts believe there is a lack of awareness about it in India leading to several misconceptions. While the onus is on the person suffering from it, it is important for people around them to also know more about the disorder

19 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
LSG need pluck now

Lucknow Super Giants could well be at the receiving end against Chennai Super Kings tonight, but their Aussie batter Marcus Stoinis insists confidence in home camp is high despite recent losses to the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals

19 April,2024 07:15 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

