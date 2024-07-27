-
Meanwhile, the BMC conducted a survey of hawkers in 2016 and identified 165,000 hawkers. However, only 99,000 hawkers submitted forms. The BMC has also identified 400 hawking zones across the city
Renuka Shahane decided to bring a smile to her husband's face in the most romantic way. Take a look!27 July,2024 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai
Locals say disaster was averted by timing, but BMC insists hoarding was promptly addressed27 July,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
As Kerala is acting on possible cases of Nipah virus after it witnessed the first death earlier this week, surrounding states have also shared guidelines. While Mumbai is far away from ground zero, Mumbai doctors say it is important to be cautious especially while buying and eating fruits27 July,2024 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Tokyo Games bronze and Rio Olympics silver-winner PV has an easy first round, but thereafter faces China’s No. 6 seed He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 followed by No. 2 Chen Yu Fei in the quarters27 July,2024 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Nadkarni
