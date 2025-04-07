Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
Window collapses in Thane building classified as 'dangerous'; no casualty

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at 10.34 pm on Sunday at the vacant five-storey Om Sagar Apartment in Kharkar Ali area of Maharashtra's Thane city

'I swear I’ll die': Jasleen Royal in tears over online hate for her Coldplay gig

07 April,2025 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Dia Mirza reacts after Telangana CM makes shocking accusations against her

Actor Dia Mirza hit back at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who accused her of using fake AI-generated images and videos over the Kancha Gachibowli row

07 April,2025 09:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
No more hospital hassles: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis rolls out digital relief system to fast-track aid and save lives; according to officials managing the relief fund office, starting May 1, citizens will no longer need to visit the CMRF office at Mantralaya in person to apply for financial aid

07 April,2025 07:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
Lifestyle News
World Health Day 2025: Check theme, history, significance and other details

World Health Day 2025: Marking the founding of WHO, the primary objective of the day is to drive public awareness about key health challenges and inspire action to address them

07 April,2025 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"I’m enjoying my bowling": Mohammed Siraj after four-wicket haul vs SRH

Right-arm pacer claims his best IPL figures of 4-17 as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets after restricting the batting-heavy side to 152-8; skipper Shubman Gill stars with an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls

07 April,2025 07:52 AM IST | Hyderabad | N Jagannath Das

