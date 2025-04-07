-
A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Hospital in Latur district to the local airport to facilitate his urgent transfer to Mumbai, the officials said
Bollywood may not be necessarily known for its horror dramas but it sure has some gems. Here we bring to you 13 Hindi horror dramas to add to your watchlist07 April,2025 02:49 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
According to the association, there are approximately 1,800 tankers in Mumbai that supply non-potable water sourced from wells and borewells. Each tanker has a capacity of 10,000 litres07 April,2025 12:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Late again. Desk a mess. Mind racing 24/7. If you’ve been called ‘careless’ all your life, you might actually have ADHD. Mental health professionals explain why adult ADHD is misunderstood, misdiagnosed and often mistaken for personality flaws07 April,2025 02:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The IPL 2025 match against SRH was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Playing at the home ground, Mohammed Siraj was pleased that he was able to deliver a performance in front of his parents07 April,2025 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
