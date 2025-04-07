Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025

In Focus

Latur civic chief airlifted to Mumbai after harming self

A green corridor was created from Sahyadri Hospital in Latur district to the local airport to facilitate his urgent transfer to Mumbai, the officials said

From Atlee's next to Pushpa 3, a look at Allu Arjun's mega-budget line-up

07 April,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Chhorii to Tumbbad: 13 Hindi horror dramas to add to your watch list

Bollywood may not be necessarily known for its horror dramas but it sure has some gems. Here we bring to you 13 Hindi horror dramas to add to your watchlist

07 April,2025 02:49 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai water tanker operators to strike over mandatory CGWA licence rule

According to the association, there are approximately 1,800 tankers in Mumbai that supply non-potable water sourced from wells and borewells. Each tanker has a capacity of 10,000 litres

07 April,2025 12:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
World Health Day: Expert insights on ADHD diagnosis, impact & treatment options

Late again. Desk a mess. Mind racing 24/7. If you’ve been called ‘careless’ all your life, you might actually have ADHD. Mental health professionals explain why adult ADHD is misunderstood, misdiagnosed and often mistaken for personality flaws

07 April,2025 02:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2025

"I was not able to digest...": Mohammed Siraj on being snubbed from CT squad

The IPL 2025 match against SRH was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Playing at the home ground, Mohammed Siraj was pleased that he was able to deliver a performance in front of his parents

07 April,2025 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


