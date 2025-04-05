-
Deccan Queen Vistadome passengers fume over blocked views, dirty loos, bad food—demand Vande Bharat-level service; Started in 1930, the Deccan Queen holds an emotional place in the hearts of many, with a loyal following. Even minor complaints are usually addressed swiftly, given the iconic status of the train
Amid rumours of dating Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash has spoken about her relationship status and her thoughts on the concept of marriage05 April,2025 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Facility to have five bone marrow transplant rooms with a four-bedded step-down unit; currently has only one; considering the increasing number of patients on the waiting list, the hospital has planned to expand its BMT treatment facilities05 April,2025 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Ritika Gondhalekar
Arav, an accomplished international robotics champion representing India in global competitions such as FIRST, Robotex and MakeX, initiated Project Zul to share his enthusiasm with students in the Union Territory, a place close to his heart due to his father's roots there05 April,2025 12:39 PM IST | Jammu | PTI
A highly placed source in the Union Sports Ministry said, “The preparations have begun. For each sport, an Olympic Training Centre [OTC] will be set up”05 April,2025 09:03 AM IST | New Delhi | Neeru Bhatia
