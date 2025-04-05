Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
Deccan Queen Vistadome passengers irked by blocked views, dirty toilets

Deccan Queen Vistadome passengers fume over blocked views, dirty loos, bad food—demand Vande Bharat-level service; Started in 1930, the Deccan Queen holds an emotional place in the hearts of many, with a loyal following. Even minor complaints are usually addressed swiftly, given the iconic status of the train

Presence movie review: Fails to make its presence felt

05 April,2025 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Celebrity Life News
RJ Mahvash says she is single amid rumours of dating Yuzvendra Chahal

Amid rumours of dating Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash has spoken about her relationship status and her thoughts on the concept of marriage

05 April,2025 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Sion Hospital to expand bone marrow unit

Facility to have five bone marrow transplant rooms with a four-bedded step-down unit; currently has only one; considering the increasing number of patients on the waiting list, the hospital has planned to expand its BMT treatment facilities

05 April,2025 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Ritika Gondhalekar
Lifestyle News
Mumbai teen brings robotics, coding to J-K students through project 'Zul'

Arav, an accomplished international robotics champion representing India in global competitions such as FIRST, Robotex and MakeX, initiated Project Zul to share his enthusiasm with students in the Union Territory, a place close to his heart due to his father's roots there

05 April,2025 12:39 PM IST | Jammu | PTI
Sports News
Government planning to set up 10 Olympic Training Centres

A highly placed source in the Union Sports Ministry said, “The preparations have begun. For each sport, an Olympic Training Centre [OTC] will be set up”

05 April,2025 09:03 AM IST | New Delhi | Neeru Bhatia

