Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
Duo from Bandra, Antop Hill held amid rising cases of ATM frauds in MBVV areas
According to the police, in recent times cases of people being cheated at the ATM centres in different areas of MBVV were witnessed following which the police had been keeping a vigil to nab the culprits

Will Gauahar Khan, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman guess the BTS song 'Fake Love?'

07 April,2023 04:34 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Salman Khan flaunts his muscled-up legs in his latest Insta post!

On Friday, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a post-workout photo. In the photo, the actor can be seen dressed in an all-black gym ensemble

07 April,2023 05:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
PM Modi to inaugurate slew of developmental projects in Tamil Nadu on April 8

Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the visit while motorists have been asked to plan ahead of their journey to reach their destination as elaborate traffic diversions have been made, police said

07 April,2023 04:46 PM IST | Chennai | PTI
Easter 2023: Indulge in a feast by dining at these Mumbai restaurants

If you don’t want to spend your time at home cooking for the festival and want to skip it for a feast at your neighbourhood restaurant, then we have got you covered. There are quite a few Mumbai restaurants who have put together Easter special menus that can be enjoyed all day and we have curated a list of them for you from all over the city

07 April,2023 05:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'Our bad days are most highlighted': Pollard backs out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is hopeful of the side bouncing back from shock defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in campaign opener to revive hopes of a sixth IPL trophy

07 April,2023 05:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

