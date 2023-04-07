- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
According to the police, in recent times cases of people being cheated at the ATM centres in different areas of MBVV were witnessed following which the police had been keeping a vigil to nab the culprits
On Friday, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a post-workout photo. In the photo, the actor can be seen dressed in an all-black gym ensemble07 April,2023 05:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the visit while motorists have been asked to plan ahead of their journey to reach their destination as elaborate traffic diversions have been made, police said07 April,2023 04:46 PM IST | Chennai | PTI
If you don’t want to spend your time at home cooking for the festival and want to skip it for a feast at your neighbourhood restaurant, then we have got you covered. There are quite a few Mumbai restaurants who have put together Easter special menus that can be enjoyed all day and we have curated a list of them for you from all over the city07 April,2023 05:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard is hopeful of the side bouncing back from shock defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in campaign opener to revive hopes of a sixth IPL trophy07 April,2023 05:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT