Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
Navi Mumbai drugs case: Two held with Rs 14.26 lakh drugs

Based on a tip, the police laid a trap on a road in the Ulwe area on Friday evening and nabbed the duo, aged 39 and 45, the official said

29 September,2024 01:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Actor Parvin Dabas met with a road accident after he crashed into a divider in Bandra. Currently recovering, the actor opened up details of the accident

29 September,2024 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Winnability will be the only merit for the selection of candidates, the former Union minister said, adding that in a coalition, adjustments and flexible approach are a must

29 September,2024 01:20 PM IST | Baramati | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
The increased risk is driven by high prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is also a significant concern among women, increasing the risk of heart disease

29 September,2024 11:57 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Has there been a bowler in cricket history—excepting perhaps Dennis Lillee—who has reinvented his methods, remodelled his action and reconfigured his arsenal more often than Ashwin?

29 September,2024 08:35 AM IST | Chennai | V Ramnarayan

