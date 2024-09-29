-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Based on a tip, the police laid a trap on a road in the Ulwe area on Friday evening and nabbed the duo, aged 39 and 45, the official said
Actor Parvin Dabas met with a road accident after he crashed into a divider in Bandra. Currently recovering, the actor opened up details of the accident29 September,2024 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Winnability will be the only merit for the selection of candidates, the former Union minister said, adding that in a coalition, adjustments and flexible approach are a must29 September,2024 01:20 PM IST | Baramati | mid-day online correspondent
The increased risk is driven by high prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is also a significant concern among women, increasing the risk of heart disease29 September,2024 11:57 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Has there been a bowler in cricket history—excepting perhaps Dennis Lillee—who has reinvented his methods, remodelled his action and reconfigured his arsenal more often than Ashwin?29 September,2024 08:35 AM IST | Chennai | V Ramnarayan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT