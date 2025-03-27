-
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has integrated its 'Debris On Call' service with the AutoDCR system, enabling developers to book debris removal online. The service will soon be available on the 'MyBMC' app, making waste management more efficient and eco-friendly
Snow White producer Marc Platt's eldest son Jonah Platt also took potshots at Rachel Zegler for dragging politics instead of sticking to textbook publicity27 March,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
TN cops say Jaffar Gulam Hussain Irani, who featured in a list of city’s Top 20 offenders released by Mumbai police in 2018, tried to attack them while in custody. A gang led by Jaffar arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning and targeted the Taramani area, known as the city’s IT corridor27 March,2025 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan | Samiullah Khan
At the opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025, Anamika Khanna's collection 'Silver Collar' redefined power dressing with silver embellishments and ornaments27 March,2025 10:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
“It’s a surreal feeling when you win the game, especially when you do it for the team in that situation, it really feels good”27 March,2025 08:06 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
