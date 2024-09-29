-
The boy's father attempted to chase them, but the women disappeared into the crowd, an official said
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events29 September,2024 07:06 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November29 September,2024 05:44 PM IST | Pandarpur | mid-day online correspondent
The increased risk is driven by high prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is also a significant concern among women, increasing the risk of heart disease29 September,2024 11:57 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2020, but his last appearance for India was in July 2019 during the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand29 September,2024 08:31 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
