Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
Mumbai: Two women snatch gold chain from 3-year-old boy in Mankhurd market

The boy's father attempted to chase them, but the women disappeared into the crowd, an official said

Diljit Dosanjh's mother gets emotional as he introduces her for first time

29 September,2024 01:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ent Top Stories: Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on cheating claims

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

29 September,2024 07:06 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP; MVA will win over 180 seats in poll

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November

29 September,2024 05:44 PM IST | Pandarpur | mid-day online correspondent
World Heart Day: Heart diseases rising among young, premenopausal Indian women

The increased risk is driven by high prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is also a significant concern among women, increasing the risk of heart disease

29 September,2024 11:57 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni as 'uncapped player'? Internet divided over his future

Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2020, but his last appearance for India was in July 2019 during the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand

29 September,2024 08:31 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

