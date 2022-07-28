×
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes
Mumbai: Clean Powai lake still a distant dream
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Mumbai: 181 children rescued on WR in 7 months

Mumbai: Househelp tries to extort couple in Khar

On July 24, the 39-year-old woman got picture messages from an unknown number

Aarey: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against tree felling on Friday

Malaika Arora owns the ramp like a queen as she walks at Indian Couture Week

Hansal Mehta and Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’

Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series will be adapted from his two books ‘Gandhi before India’ and ‘Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World’

28 July,2022 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Meet the cat lover who is fighting all odds to raise 30 stray cats in Mumbai
Meet the cat lover who is fighting all odds to raise 30 stray cats in Mumbai

Even though it is difficult for Babulal Suvasiya to fulfill the basic needs of his family, he shelters 30 cats in his shanty in Chembur's Thakkar Bappa Colony

28 July,2022 11:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Deshpande
World Hepatitis Day: Know about the disease affecting over 300 in Mumbai in 2022

According to Mumbai civic body’s latest health update, the city has recorded 308 cases of Hepatitis from January 1 to July 24, 2022, that is just next to malaria and gastro cases. On World Hepatitis Day, city experts shed light on the causes, symptoms and severity of the liver disease

28 July,2022 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
In Pics: Happy Birthday Harry Kane

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football and may go down as one of the finest number 9's to grace the Premier League. Kane doesn't just excel at scoring goals but has developed into a well rounded player who is perfectly capable of creating brilliant scoring chances for his team mates too! All that's missing from his already impressive individual career is the silverware that has continued to elude him at club as well as at international level. Pictures Courtesy/Official Instagram account of Harry Kane

28 July,2022 10:22 AM IST

