In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Househelp tries to extort couple in Khar28 July,2022 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble On July 24, the 39-year-old woman got picture messages from an unknown number
-
-
-
On July 24, the 39-year-old woman got picture messages from an unknown number
Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series will be adapted from his two books ‘Gandhi before India’ and ‘Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World’28 July,2022 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Even though it is difficult for Babulal Suvasiya to fulfill the basic needs of his family, he shelters 30 cats in his shanty in Chembur's Thakkar Bappa Colony28 July,2022 11:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Deshpande
According to Mumbai civic body’s latest health update, the city has recorded 308 cases of Hepatitis from January 1 to July 24, 2022, that is just next to malaria and gastro cases. On World Hepatitis Day, city experts shed light on the causes, symptoms and severity of the liver disease28 July,2022 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football and may go down as one of the finest number 9's to grace the Premier League. Kane doesn't just excel at scoring goals but has developed into a well rounded player who is perfectly capable of creating brilliant scoring chances for his team mates too! All that's missing from his already impressive individual career is the silverware that has continued to elude him at club as well as at international level. Pictures Courtesy/Official Instagram account of Harry Kane28 July,2022 10:22 AM IST