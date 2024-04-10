Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?

Following mid-day’s report about how Hill Road has been cleared of illegal vendors since January, posh neighbourhood asks: what about us?

Heeramandi Trailer Launch: Manisha, Sonakshi, Fardeen & others attend the event

Heeramandi Trailer Launch: Manisha, Sonakshi, Fardeen & others attend the event

10 April,2024 10:13 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Taapsee Pannu finally breaks silence on wedding with Mathias: 'Intention was...'

Taapsee Pannu finally breaks silence on wedding with Mathias: ‘Intention was...'

Taapsee Pannu broke her silence over her wedding with Mathias Boe and shared that she never wanted it to be a secret

10 April,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP (SCP) releases third list of candidates

Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP (SCP) releases third list of candidates

Rishikant Shinde and Shriram Patil from Satara and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively

10 April,2024 10:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Cancer to lifestyle diseases: Homoeopathy for effective treatment of illnesses

Mid-Day Premium Cancer to lifestyle diseases: Homoeopathy for effective treatment of illnesses

On World Homoeopathy Day 2024, two experts answer some frequently asked questions on the effectiveness of homoeopathy and also state why more people should opt for this school of medicine

10 April,2024 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
In the grip of IPL fever!

Mid-Day Premium In the grip of IPL fever!

Even the most rigid cricket atheists would admit that a few events ignite passion and excitement as the IPL does

10 April,2024 11:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

