- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
The 16-year-old was riding her Scooty while her 12-year-old friend who died was riding pillion
Stars like Alia Bhatt, IU, Harry Styles and Dakota Johnson attended the event17 May,2023 11:31 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi today17 May,2023 11:57 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
While Diana Penty made her Cannes debut in 2019, garnering much appreciation for her outfits ranging from a thigh slit sari to a peach feathered gown, this year will be Mrunal Thakur's debut at the Cannes film festival and she will be wearing a custom Falguni Shane Peacock outfit17 May,2023 09:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After defeating Delhi by 31 runs in their previous game on Saturday, Punjab look to down the Capitals again as they continue their hunt for a Playoffs spot with hopes of improving their NRR17 May,2023 08:30 AM IST | Dharamsala | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT