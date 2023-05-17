Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Minor rider’s father booked as 12-year-old dies in road mishap

The 16-year-old was riding her Scooty while her 12-year-old friend who died was riding pillion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Mrunal Thakur leave for Cannes 2023

17 May,2023 09:51 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Alia Bhatt, IU spotted sitting next to each other at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul

Stars like Alia Bhatt, IU, Harry Styles and Dakota Johnson attended the event

17 May,2023 11:31 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Karnataka Chief Minister post: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi today

17 May,2023 11:57 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Falguni Shane Peacock to make debut at the Cannes Film Festival

While Diana Penty made her Cannes debut in 2019, garnering much appreciation for her outfits ranging from a thigh slit sari to a peach feathered gown, this year will be Mrunal Thakur's debut at the Cannes film festival and she will be wearing a custom Falguni Shane Peacock outfit

17 May,2023 09:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
PBKS vs DC: Could Warner hand Delhi a consolation win over resurgent Kings?

After defeating Delhi by 31 runs in their previous game on Saturday, Punjab look to down the Capitals again as they continue their hunt for a Playoffs spot with hopes of improving their NRR

17 May,2023 08:30 AM IST | Dharamsala | PTI

