Tuesday, 17 May, 2022

Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC appoints another contractor to desilt nullahs in time
Mumbai Crime: Former CEO of city co-operative bank held over Rs 96.45 crore loan scam
Mumbai: Brace for jams today due to shutdown of JVLR flyover
CBI books P Chidambaram's son Karti over illegal gratification
Mumbai: Cops register FIR against 9-year-old boy for accidentally crashing cycle into TV actor's mother

In Focus

FIR registered against 9-yr-old for accidentally crashing cycle into actor's mom
Mumbai

The Child Welfare Committee said the police have no right to book a child for an accident. While the actor Simran Sachdeva said she approached the cops seeking action against the child’s parents, the police, clearly on the backfoot, said they will consider closing the case

Rupee slumps 14 paise to 77.69 against US dollar, hits all-time low

Rupee slumps 14 paise to 77.69 against US dollar, hits all-time low
Deepika Padukone oozes radiance as she poses with the jury at Cannes 2022 Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone oozes radiance as she poses with the jury at Cannes 2022
Entertainment News
Cut to avoid controversy

Cut to avoid controversy

In compliance with I&B Ministry’s self-regulation rule, SonyLIV heads preemptively snip sensitive scenes about spiritual guru from Imtiaz’s web series Dr Arora

17 May,2022 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
News
Gyanvapi mosque survey report not ready, Commission to seek more time from court
Uttar Pradesh

Gyanvapi mosque survey report not ready, Commission to seek more time from court

Three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team carried out the survey

17 May,2022 10:53 AM IST | Varanasi | PTI
Lifestyle News
World Hypertension Day: Why young Indians need to be cautious about high BP

World Hypertension Day: Why young Indians need to be cautious about high BP

Premium

While hypertension affects over 40 percent of adults in India, only over five percent of diagnosed hypertensives are undergoing treatment for the condition. On World Hypertension Day, experts weigh in on the causes, effects and prevention of hypertension

17 May,2022 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
The stuff of champions!

The stuff of champions!

India’s head coach Pullela Gopichand talks to mid-day on each player who made the Thomas Cup victory possible on Sunday

17 May,2022 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

