5+
Latest
5+
Latest
The Child Welfare Committee said the police have no right to book a child for an accident. While the actor Simran Sachdeva said she approached the cops seeking action against the child’s parents, the police, clearly on the backfoot, said they will consider closing the case
In compliance with I&B Ministry’s self-regulation rule, SonyLIV heads preemptively snip sensitive scenes about spiritual guru from Imtiaz’s web series Dr Arora17 May,2022 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team carried out the survey17 May,2022 10:53 AM IST | Varanasi | PTI
While hypertension affects over 40 percent of adults in India, only over five percent of diagnosed hypertensives are undergoing treatment for the condition. On World Hypertension Day, experts weigh in on the causes, effects and prevention of hypertension17 May,2022 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
India’s head coach Pullela Gopichand talks to mid-day on each player who made the Thomas Cup victory possible on Sunday17 May,2022 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro