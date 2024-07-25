Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
Weather News

In Focus

Latest News LIVE: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai
Live Blog

Latest News LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued "red" alert for Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Follow LIVE Updates here

In Pics: Kashmir calling! Check out moments from Sara Ali Khan's vacation

In Pics: Kashmir calling! Check out moments from Sara Ali Khan's vacation

25 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Abhay Deol on his sexuality: 'All of us have a masculine and feminine within us'

Abhay Deol on his sexuality: 'All of us have a masculine and feminine within us'

Abhay Deol, who will be seen in the film 'Bun Tikki' said, "I have embraced all experiences in my life and I continue to do so"

25 July,2024 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IMD says Mumbai, MMR to see moderate to heavy rainfall today

IMD says Mumbai, MMR to see moderate to heavy rainfall today

The island city recorded 44 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 90 mm and western Mumbai 89 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

25 July,2024 08:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Mumbai office-goers navigate flooding outside Bandra East station

IN PHOTOS: Mumbai office-goers navigate flooding outside Bandra East station

As Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this week, Mumbai office-goers in Bandra East had to hop, skip and jump as they exited the railway station on Thursday

25 July,2024 12:55 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
It's day won for Bosco boys

It’s day won for Bosco boys

Matunga lads begin under-16 inter-school title defence with hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bombay Scottish

25 July,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa

Trending News:


