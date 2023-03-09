Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Delhi traffic police issued 8,550 challans during Shab-e-Barat, Holi: Data

Many of those challaned included people who rode motorcycles without helmets and some were also fined for drunk driving

IN PHOTOS: Anupam Kher, Vikrant Massey, others at Satish Kaushik's residence

IN PHOTOS: Anupam Kher, Vikrant Massey, others at Satish Kaushik's residence

 09 March,2023 03:21 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Will remember him for the man he was: Salman Khan on Satish Kaushik's demise

Will remember him for the man he was: Salman Khan on Satish Kaushik's demise

On Thursday, Actor Salman Khan expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of actor and director Satish Kaushik via his social media platform

09 March,2023 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
News
Bomb kills three, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

Bomb kills three, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief

09 March,2023 02:11 PM IST | Islamabad | AP
Lifestyle News
World Kidney Day 2023: Can excess consumption of coffee damage your kidneys?

World Kidney Day 2023: Can excess consumption of coffee damage your kidneys?

Do you sip on way too many cups? On World Kidney Day 2023, we’ve got a medical expert to outline the appropriate amount of coffee one should consume, and tips for those who live with kidney issues

09 March,2023 04:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
WTC Final: Will Hardik Pandya don the whites again? Here's what BCCI has in mind

WTC Final: Will Hardik Pandya don the whites again? Here's what BCCI has in mind

Hardik Pandya has been making a big statement on the limited overs format since being snubbed for the Test squad

09 March,2023 03:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK