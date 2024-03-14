Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
Mumbai: Now, you can take the BEST bus on MTHL

State govt okays several decisions on MMR transport, from fare, new bus route to concessions to station renaming

Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha's 'first gift' was a Gucci dress - watch video 

14 March,2024 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Tickets for 'RRR' screening in Japan sold out in less than a minute

‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

14 March,2024 10:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Cabinet’s pre-poll blitz: Renaming, infrastructure, and language policy

Series of decisions aimed at addressing diverse needs of society ahead of Lok Sabha polls

14 March,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
World Kidney Day 2024: All you need to know about chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is on the rise globally, and it is projected to be one of the top five causes of death by 2040. A nephrologist and transplant physician outlines who is at risk, why preventive and promotional care in nephrology is critical for maintaining kidney health, and more

14 March,2024 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Ranji Trophy finals: Vidarbha needs 290 runs in 90 overs to defeat Mumbai

Also, it’s been tough for us because we didn’t bowl our regular spells of four, five or six overs which we do on a normal, flat pitch or on a helpful green pitch

14 March,2024 06:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

