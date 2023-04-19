Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
Mumbai: Two arrested for assaulting police constable in Vakola

The incident occurred when the constable, who was in plain clothes, was taking an injured man to a nearby hospital

Stallone’s next is a mysterious mission

19 April,2023 07:36 AM IST | Washington | Agencies
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: People try to find a mistake in anything I do

Priyanka Chopra talks pressures of global stardom and making peace with the past, as she looks towards the future with Citadel

19 April,2023 07:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘Debris being dumped illegally inside SGNP’

Environmentalist writes to authorities seeking action, says huge trees have been buried, 60-70 ft of debris on the site

19 April,2023 08:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
World Liver Day 2023: Why you need to take care of your liver seriously

While many people may often ignore taking care of their internal organs because they may be out of sight, experts say it is important to take care of them all and the liver is no different. Responsible for important functions in the body, Mid-day Online spoke to Mumbai experts who dwell on the need to eat right and conduct regular health check-ups

19 April,2023 09:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Batters pitch in for Mumbai Indians to reach 192-5 against Sunrisers

At the time of going to press, SRH were 70-2 after 8.2 overs. Put into bat, Rohit Sharma was in a punishing mood with his 18-ball 28. The MI skipper struck three successive fours off Washington Sundar, the off-spinner and then hit two consecutive fours off T Natarajan before falling to him

19 April,2023 08:13 AM IST | Uppal | N Jagannath Das

