Breaking News
Maharashtra Congress accuses Shinde-led Sena of volating model code of conduct
Two dead, three injured as speeding SUV overturns on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra: Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik
Two groups clash over rumours of tearing of flag during Ram Navami procession
Drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized, four Nigerians running MDMA lab in Noida held
Voting for 1st phase in Maharashtra on Friday, check details of constituencies
Over 95 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday in the first phase of Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024

18 April,2024 09:06 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai.

18 April,2024 09:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
A youth was detained for allegedly issuing a threat to Maharashtra's Nashik Central BJP MLA Devyani Pharande, a police official said

18 April,2024 07:35 PM IST | Nashik | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Accounts on architecture: How Mumbaikars are documenting neighbourhood heritage
World Heritage Day 2024

Mid-Day Premium Accounts on architecture: How Mumbaikars are documenting neighbourhood heritage

Literary scholar Nachiket Joshi and conservation architect Mallika Keer love Mumbai not for its famous monuments but because of the beauty of its everyday buildings in old neighbourhoods such as Chembur and Shivaji Park. Using their Instagram pages, they hope to bring attention to these interesting structures and to the need to preserve them

18 April,2024 04:13 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Chasing a challenging 193, young sensation Ashutosh played the knock of his nascent career, smashing a 28-ball 61 to keep PBKS in the hunt till the end. Besides Ashutosh, Shashank Singh made 41 off 25 balls for PBKS but were eventually bowled for 183 in 19.1 overs

18 April,2024 11:55 PM IST | Mullanpur | PTI

