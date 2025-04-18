-
CM Devendra Fadnavis directs forest department to issue wildlife and environmental permits; The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to construct Gargai Dam at Wada in Palghar district to the north of Mumbai, at an estimated cost of Rs 5000 crore
‘Khauf’, which translates to fear, may appear to be a horror series, but more than flickering lights, creaky floors, and haunted whispers, this show confronts the real demon: patriarchy18 April,2025 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Kotecha made the suggestion in a recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Patil, of the Shiv Sena (UBT)18 April,2025 08:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
From the mosques of Gujarat to the ruins of Nalanda, seasoned travellers delve into their love for less frequented treasures of Indian heritage18 April,2025 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Jacks bowls miserly spell (2-14) while dismissing dangerous SRH duo of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan; then returns to score 26-ball 36 as hosts beat visitors by four wickets at Wankhede18 April,2025 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan
