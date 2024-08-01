Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
Over 50 missing after Himachal cloudburst Amit Shah promises central aid

The water level in the Beas River has risen due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh following a cloudburst in the Mandi region.

Amid reports of eye surgery, SRK attends 'Pathaan' director's birthday bash

01 August,2024 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra buys a swanky new car worth Rs 3 crore

As per reports, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore for the new beast by British luxury sports car brand, Lotus

01 August,2024 12:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Heavy rainfall causes persistent waterlogging in Delhi

Waterlogging also occurred on the Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market, which impacted traffic on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg.

01 August,2024 10:54 AM IST | Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Season delights: Discover 5 must-try cherry recipes before it runs out

Cherry season is a delightful time to savour the juicy goodness of these ruby-red gems. To help you make the most of this antioxidant-rich fruit, we have rounded up five irresistible recipes that showcase cherries in all their glory

01 August,2024 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Day 6 schedule: Kusale eyes medal, Nikhat in action

The day's highlight will be Swapnil Kusale competing in the 50m Rifle 3-Position Men’s Final

01 August,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

