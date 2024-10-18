-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Recent ordeal of snake-bite victim puts abysmal healthcare facilities for 27 hamlets, 32 slums, cattle farms and high-rises in the spotlight
As fans worldwide mourn Liam Payne's passing, a source has shared that Taylor Swift might pay tribute to him on the first night of the final leg of her Eras Tour18 October,2024 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sena (UBT) set for 20 seats, Congress at 12; tussle over Byculla and Versova continues18 October,2024 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Menopause is a significant time in a woman’s life, which brings with it numerous physical and emotional challenges. On World Menopause Day, experts and women who have been through it disclose things that one isn’t usually prepared for before reaching this phase18 October,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Fort lads struggle to beat CNS, while Mahim outfit cruise past St Joseph’s18 October,2024 07:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Neeraj Anand
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT