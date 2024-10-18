Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscription

In Focus

Mumbai: 100,000 residents in Aarey have just one government doctor

Recent ordeal of snake-bite victim puts abysmal healthcare facilities for 27 hamlets, 32 slums, cattle farms and high-rises in the spotlight

Om Puri Birth Anniversary 2024: RARE pictures of the actor that you need to see!

Om Puri Birth Anniversary 2024: RARE pictures of the actor that you need to see!

18 October,2024 11:10 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s passing, will pay tribute at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s passing, will pay tribute at Eras Tour

As fans worldwide mourn Liam Payne's passing, a source has shared that Taylor Swift might pay tribute to him on the first night of the final leg of her Eras Tour

18 October,2024 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA locks Mumbai seats

Mid-Day Premium Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA locks Mumbai seats

Sena (UBT) set for 20 seats, Congress at 12; tussle over Byculla and Versova continues

18 October,2024 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
‘I was always exhausted’: Things about menopause that no one prepares you for

Mid-Day Premium ‘I was always exhausted’: Things about menopause that no one prepares you for

Menopause is a significant time in a woman’s life, which brings with it numerous physical and emotional challenges. On World Menopause Day, experts and women who have been through it disclose things that one isn’t usually prepared for before reaching this phase

18 October,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Cathedral, Scottish in Ahmed Sailor final

Cathedral, Scottish in Ahmed Sailor final

Fort lads struggle to beat CNS, while Mahim outfit cruise past St Joseph’s

18 October,2024 07:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Neeraj Anand

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK