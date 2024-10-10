Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri

In Focus

Rare photos of Ratan Tata & insights from his incredible journey

Veteran industrialist and Tata Group's chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata, passed away at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Wednesday night. Pics/ Mid-day archives, Instagram, PTI

Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and other celebs mourn Ratan Tata

Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and other celebs mourn Ratan Tata

10 October,2024 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata: 'This is my....'

Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata: 'This is my....'

In a new viral video that has surfaced from his concert, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned how even though he never got the chance to meet Ratan Tata, he had a lasting impact on his life

10 October,2024 08:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Indian business leaders mourn the passing of legandary industrialist Ratan Tata

Indian business leaders mourn the passing of legandary industrialist Ratan Tata

Ambani recalls his interaction with Ratan Tata saying it "enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied."

10 October,2024 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mental Health Day: Experts on why mental health is a major concern among youth

Mid-Day Premium Mental Health Day: Experts on why mental health is a major concern among youth

Young adults are facing increasing levels of distress and mental health challenges across the world, including India. While social media and workplace pressures remain key challenges, other factors also contribute to this crisis. Experts decode the risk factors and the way forward

10 October,2024 12:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Nitish announces his arrival in style, India takes a lead

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Nitish announces his arrival in style, India takes a lead

At the other end Rinku, who hit five boundaries and three maximums, also showcased his big-hitting prowess, smashing the first six of the match off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the eighth over

10 October,2024 07:16 AM IST | New Delhi | Agencies

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK