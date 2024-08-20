Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
Weather News

In Focus

After brief lull, rains make a comeback in Mumbai on Tuesday morning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall with thundershowers in Mumbai on Tuesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update

Yuvraj Singh's biopic in the works: ‘I hope this film inspires’

20 August,2024 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sana Khan Birthday 2024: What is the former Bigg Boss 6 contestant up to?

We’re talking about Sana Khan, who has been out of the spotlight for the past four years, is married to a cleric, and has devoted her life to her faith

20 August,2024 09:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
23 oversized hoardings in Mumbai start coming down

These include arguably the most famous of them, the 120x40 feet display at the beginning of Western Express Highway, which was unmissable from sea link to Mahim causeway in Mumbai

20 August,2024 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium World mosquito day: Climate change and the spread of mosquito-borne diseases

Medical experts delve into the impact of climate change on mosquito-borne illnesses, the crucial role of vaccination, and the importance of regular health check-ups as effective preventive measures

20 August,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News

"He might forget his phone, but never forgets...": Rathour on Rohit Sharma

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour lauds skipper Sharma’s leadership abilities; calls him a shrewd tactician

20 August,2024 07:52 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS

Trending News:


