Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held in Andheri with firearms and live cartridges
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city till June 11
Antilia bomb scare: SC asks Pradeep Sharma to file fresh interim bail plea
AAP holds protests against ECI for delay in Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 86
Maharashtra: Man held for bludgeoning healer to death in Palghar

The Palghar Police arrested the accused from Shirsad village in the district on Sunday, an official said

Adipurush's new song out; Gulshan Devaiah has a huge crush on Sai Pallavi

29 May,2023 09:19 PM IST | Dhruv Sharma
Entertainment News
Top 12 roles of Paresh Rawal that impressed audiences and critics

As Paresh Rawal turns a year older on May 30, we take look at his top 12 drastically different on-screen appearances

29 May,2023 04:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Antilia bomb scare: SC asks Pradeep Sharma to file fresh interim bail plea

A vacation bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prashant Kumar Mishra posted the matter for hearing on June 5 while taking note of the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that Sharma has sought interim bail without filing an interlocutory application (application in appeal already filed)

29 May,2023 10:00 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
KSHMR: Who controls Kashmir doesn't concern me; I am more interested in its art

The Indian-origin American record producer who was recently in Mumbai to perform at the Road to Ultra music festival, spoke to Mid-day Online about his latest album with King, MC Stan and Krsna. He also dwells on his stage name, roots in Kashmir and making music with Indian sounds

29 May,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
GT vs CSK: All possible scenarios if rain plays spoilsport on Reserve Day

Much to the dismay of fans and players, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was on Sunday moved to the reserved day after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently did not allow the start of the summit showdown

29 May,2023 04:53 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

