IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
Activists allege 47 illegal schools in Thane are fully functioning and express fears that they might admit unsuspecting students for even the upcoming academic year

Huma Qureshi shares her thrill of transforming into Tarla Dalal

31 May,2023 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Entertainment News
'Delhi Crimes' creator in talks with Priyanka Chopra for historical show

Sources say Delhi Crime creator Mehta in talks with Priyanka to front his series about women who led India’s freedom struggle

31 May,2023 08:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Bhor Ghat spot fixed

MSRDC installs crash barriers and reflectors along with height restrictor, which will prevent heavy vehicles from taking tricky ghat descent

31 May,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium How Mumbai’s slum champion Snehal Kshirsagar uses music to battle tobacco abuse

The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is “We need food, not tobacco”. Taking inspiration from this theme, Snehal, a slum resident of Charkop, uses the power of music to campaign against tobacco chewing

31 May,2023 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
'Jadeja is our gun player, I couldn’t be more happy for him': Stephen Fleming

There were two game-changing moments in the rain-hit, truncated final played on the reserve day at the Narendra Modi Stadium. And Jadeja was involved in both

31 May,2023 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Sunil K Vaidya

