Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Director of a suspicious firm used to move money says he found out about his role only on reading this paper’s report

Ranbir Kapoor calls Deepika Padukone 'cheap girl' in viral video

20 March,2024 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Arijit Singh fans sing 'Chaleya' after he couldn't complete it at Pune concert

Arijit Singh didn’t want to stop his Pune concert but was short on time. He started singing ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’ backstage but left it incomplete. This is when nearly 30,000 fans took over and sang the song.

20 March,2024 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: How some airlines meet punctuality mark

Three airlines on top of list of on time performance, reveal strategy, amidst the huge disparity in the performance of other airlines

20 March,2024 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium World Oral Health Day 2024: Why you shouldn’t ignore brushing, flossing teeth

As people around the globe observe World Oral Health Day on March 20, Mumbai experts dwell on basic oral hygiene and why it is important to avoid various severe illnesses and diseases in the future

20 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Top stars who have been ruled out of the league

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, some of the top cricketers have been ruled out citing injury or personal reasons. Here is the list of those players (Pic: IPL/AFP/File Pic)

20 March,2024 12:45 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

