Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud

Experts say simple step can save a load of pain, while also calling upon tech giants to beef up user security

Gabriella Demetriades: I love making women feel hot, sexy, and empowered

20 March,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Randeep Hooda is even more intense as a director: Amit Sial | Exclusive 

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Amit Sial shares his experience working with Randeep Hooda, his character Ganesh (Babarao) Damodar Savarkar, and more. 

20 March,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Ambedkar says he lost faith in Uddhav, Pawar; extends support to Cong

VBA president says Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (SP) refused to listen to his representatives in MVA meetings

20 March,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Cracking the fitness code with celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit

Unlike most videos on the internet that guarantee weight loss in two weeks, trained and educated professionals like celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit say, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to fitness. Mid-day Online conversed with her and a nutrition expert to help you walk the right path towards fitness in 2024

19 March,2024 06:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
‘I choose curreny over legacy’

USA’s undefeated billion-dollar boxer Floyd Mayweather lives by his nickname ‘Money’ for a reason; reveals on his trip to Mumbai that the millions help raise his family and give back to underprivileged sections of the world

20 March,2024 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

