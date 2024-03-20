-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Experts say simple step can save a load of pain, while also calling upon tech giants to beef up user security
In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Amit Sial shares his experience working with Randeep Hooda, his character Ganesh (Babarao) Damodar Savarkar, and more.20 March,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
VBA president says Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (SP) refused to listen to his representatives in MVA meetings20 March,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Unlike most videos on the internet that guarantee weight loss in two weeks, trained and educated professionals like celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit say, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to fitness. Mid-day Online conversed with her and a nutrition expert to help you walk the right path towards fitness in 202419 March,2024 06:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
USA’s undefeated billion-dollar boxer Floyd Mayweather lives by his nickname ‘Money’ for a reason; reveals on his trip to Mumbai that the millions help raise his family and give back to underprivileged sections of the world20 March,2024 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT