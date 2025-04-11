-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
Commuters will be able to use the single card for suburban railway, Metro, Monorail, buses, and even other modes of transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CM Fadnavis said
BTS RM is currently stationed in Hwacheon, which is located near the North Korean border, and unlike other military bases, this one lacks an upgrade in terms of facilities11 April,2025 02:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The victims were coerced into taking part in large-scale cyber fraud operations run by international criminal networks, the officials said11 April,2025 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Gorilla lady Fatou, who is known to be the world's oldest living female gorilla, is celebrating her 68th birthday this weekend at the Berlin Zoo. Here are some glimpses from the start of her celebrations, and interesting facts about her life11 April,2025 03:08 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
In the IPL 2025, after concluding with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match, Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul entered the top 1- run-getters in the league's history. Here is all you need to know (Pics: File Pic)11 April,2025 02:22 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT