Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Pune: Father and son killed in gas cylinder blast at home

A midnight gas cylinder explosion at a home in Pune’s Warje area killed a man and his son, according to PTI. The blast led to a fire, and both victims were declared dead at the hospital

Thailand earthquake: Amol Parashar reveals ground beneath him was shaking

09 April,2025 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Himesh Reshammiya announces Cap Mania Tour in Mumbai and Delhi

Singer Himesh Reshammiya Announces the Badass Baap of all Concerts, the Cap Mania Tour, First Show To Be Held in Mumbai - Details Inside

09 April,2025 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Pune police ban gatherings near hospital after woman’s death sparks protest

Following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission over deposit issues, Pune police have prohibited gatherings near Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The protest had disrupted services and sparked a wider debate over ethical practices in charitable healthcare

09 April,2025 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 talks and activities you can explore at Mumbai Comic Con 2025

The Mumbai Comic Con returns with a refreshing two-day celebration of everything pop culture this weekend. From fan interactions with international comic creators to desi comics taking the centrestage with relatable stories, we pick some of our favourite features from this season’s line-up. (Story by Devashish Kamble and Divyasha Panda)

09 April,2025 10:27 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
CL quarter-final: Late Davide Frattesi strike gives Inter edge over Bayern

Not content to be spectators to a Bayern fairytale ending, Inter broke on the counter just three minutes later, with Carlos Augusto finding Frattesi, who scored Inter's second

09 April,2025 12:56 PM IST | Munich | AFP

Trending News:


