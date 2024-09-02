Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
Mumbai fake drug case: This is not the first time

Cops have tried this dirty trick often, as recently as August 15, another victim recalls to mid-day

Aadar Jain gets engaged to 'first crush' Alekha Advani

02 September,2024 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pawan Kalyan birthday: 5 interesting facts about the superstar

As Pawan Kalyan turns a year older, we bring to you five interesting facts about the actor and politician. He is currently serving as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

02 September,2024 08:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Uttar Pradesh: Child killed, elderly woman injured in wolf attack incidents

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed while an elderly woman was injured in separate incidents of wolf attacks in Mahsi division of the district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday. The administration is working to catch the attacking wolves, with four already caught, officials said.

02 September,2024 01:40 PM IST | Bahraich | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Fasting during the festive season? Mumbai dieticians share all you need to know

If you are planning on fasting during the festive season, then Mumbai dieticians say fasting can be quite challenging and that is why it is important to make sure that you not only eat nutritious food but also hydrate yourself to get through the day

02 September,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Know India's para star Preethi Pal's early life challenges

Indian para-athlete Preethi Pal scripted history at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Here is all you need to know about the challenges she faced in her initial stages of life (Pic: File Pic/X/@RCBTweets/@narendramodi/@sachin_rt)

02 September,2024 02:06 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

