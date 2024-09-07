Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
Weather News

In Focus

Thane-Borivli twin tunnel project will displace 1.4 lakh trucks’ worth of soil

Three dumping sites have been proposed. Project expected to save motorists’ time, cut short journey by 12 km

TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez stuns in bold outfit at 'Unstoppable' premiere

07 September,2024 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Arjun Bijlani to Tina Datta, TV celebs bring Bappa home

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that celebrates Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles’. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. Television celebs have also bought Bappa home, check out their pictures

07 September,2024 10:07 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Mumbai: Speeding BMW kills Ganesh mandal volunteer, injures another in Mulund

Pritam Thorat was killed instantly in the collision, and Prasad Patil was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition due to severe injuries.

07 September,2024 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
World Physical Therapy Day: The benefits of physiotherapy for mind, body & soul

Ahead of World Physical Therapy Day, medical experts shed light on the often-overlooked benefits of physiotherapy beyond pain relief, exploring its impact on mental health, sleep patterns, and cognitive abilities

07 September,2024 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Musheer falls short of completing double century, Saini showcases late heroics

India ‘B’ Mumbai boy Musheer falls short of double ton by 19 runs before pacer Navdeep lands vital blows to dismiss openers Gill, Agarwal for India ‘A’ to end Day 2 at 134-2

07 September,2024 07:31 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

