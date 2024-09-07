-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Three dumping sites have been proposed. Project expected to save motorists’ time, cut short journey by 12 km
Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that celebrates Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles’. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. Television celebs have also bought Bappa home, check out their pictures07 September,2024 10:07 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Pritam Thorat was killed instantly in the collision, and Prasad Patil was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition due to severe injuries.07 September,2024 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Ahead of World Physical Therapy Day, medical experts shed light on the often-overlooked benefits of physiotherapy beyond pain relief, exploring its impact on mental health, sleep patterns, and cognitive abilities07 September,2024 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
India ‘B’ Mumbai boy Musheer falls short of double ton by 19 runs before pacer Navdeep lands vital blows to dismiss openers Gill, Agarwal for India ‘A’ to end Day 2 at 134-207 September,2024 07:31 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT