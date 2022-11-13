×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches

In Focus

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 23 new cases, zero death

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent

Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held

Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Nobody has right to make such remarks on President: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Nobody has right to make such remarks on President: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Entertainment News
Kartik Aaryan wins over netizens with 'Chopper Step' from 'Kaala Jaadu'

Kartik Aaryan wins over netizens with 'Chopper Step' from 'Kaala Jaadu'

Kartik who is hailed as a trend-setter when it comes to hook steps, is once again back with another one! After Dheeme-Dheeme, ZigZag step from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 title track, the hook step which is being talked about all over the social media, is the 'Chopper Step' from the song 'Kaala Jaadu'

12 November,2022 09:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Won't contest elections myself: Prashant Kishor

Won't contest elections myself: Prashant Kishor

He was speaking on the eve of the district convention, for West Champaran, scheduled on Sunday when people's opinions will be sought as to whether the "Jan Suraaj" campaign should be made a political party

12 November,2022 10:35 PM IST | Bettiah | PTI
Lifestyle News
How to take care and avoid pneumonia this winter season
World Pneumonia Day

How to take care and avoid pneumonia this winter season

Premium

As the winter season gets underway, Mumbai health experts dissect the causes, symptoms and effects of pneumonia, which will make an appearance in a post-Covid world

12 November,2022 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rahul Dravid rested for NZ tour, VVS Laxman to coach India

Rahul Dravid rested for NZ tour, VVS Laxman to coach India

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be India's acting head coach for the upcoming tour of New Zealand as the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff has been given a break post the team's exit from the T20 World Cup

11 November,2022 03:45 PM IST | Adelaide | PTI



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK