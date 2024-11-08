Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: LT Marg police seize Rs 2.3 cr in cash, detain 12 suspects

Following the procedure, the LT Marg police informed the officials in the Flying Squad Team (FST), and the Income Tax officials were also alerted about the cash seizure

Deepika Padukone holds baby girl Dua close as she steps out for the first time

Deepika Padukone holds baby girl Dua close as she steps out for the first time

08 November,2024 12:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
The Buckingham Murders OTT release: When and where to watch Kareena's film

The Buckingham Murders OTT release: When and where to watch Kareena's film

Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar)

08 November,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Man booked for molesting teen girl, defrauding her of Rs 7 lakh on job pretext

Man booked for molesting teen girl, defrauding her of Rs 7 lakh on job pretext

The teenager recently filed a police complaint following which the suspect was booked for molestation, fraud and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said

07 November,2024 09:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Stop feeding pigeons! Mumbai docs say the bird's dropping can cause pneumonia
World Pneumonia Day

Mid-Day Premium Stop feeding pigeons! Mumbai docs say the bird's dropping can cause pneumonia

Ahead of World Pneumonia Day on November 12, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai doctors who deep-dived into the lung infection. They not only highlighted the causes but also effects and treatment, but not without an important warning

08 November,2024 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND vs SA 1st T20I |

IND vs SA 1st T20I | "Always look forward to series against India": Markram

The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be the first time that the two teams will face each other after the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. The series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban

08 November,2024 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK