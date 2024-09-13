Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus
Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park
No more free rides on Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Fake bank caller dupes man of Rs 1.24 lakh in ATM fraud
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge now put on fast-track
Ambernath gas leak triggers panic; residents call for action

The sudden and unexpected outbreak created widespread fear among the citizens, who were left wondering about the safety and security of their community

Esha Deol reveals 'orthodox' Dharmendra wanted her to settle down at 18 years

13 September,2024 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Vishal Bhardwaj & Shahid Kapoor reunite after 7 years for yet-untitled actioner

Sajid Nadiadwala's production house has announced that they will be backing the project, which will star Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as leads in Vishal Bhardwaj's film

13 September,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra BJP stages protest against Rahul Gandhi over quota remarks

Workers and leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Friday held statewide protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation during his visit to the US

13 September,2024 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Gen Z redefines romance: What is simmer dating?

A new survey released by the dating app, QuackQuack, revealed simmer dating as an emerging trend among Gen Z daters. Relationship experts and Gen Z daters will help decode the popularity, and weigh in on the benefits of this trend

13 September,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
One-Legged Batsman, Dramatic Collapse, 11 players around the bat

Banton wanted the lead to extend as much as he could help because a target beyond 200 runs would be a little stiff to chase down. So he stood on one leg, took a look around the field, breathed in and started. The cricket fans have come across this similar sight back in ODI World Cup 2023 when Australia's Glenn Maxwell guided his side to win vs AFG

13 September,2024 03:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


