-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
The sudden and unexpected outbreak created widespread fear among the citizens, who were left wondering about the safety and security of their community
Sajid Nadiadwala's production house has announced that they will be backing the project, which will star Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as leads in Vishal Bhardwaj's film13 September,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Workers and leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Friday held statewide protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation during his visit to the US13 September,2024 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A new survey released by the dating app, QuackQuack, revealed simmer dating as an emerging trend among Gen Z daters. Relationship experts and Gen Z daters will help decode the popularity, and weigh in on the benefits of this trend13 September,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Banton wanted the lead to extend as much as he could help because a target beyond 200 runs would be a little stiff to chase down. So he stood on one leg, took a look around the field, breathed in and started. The cricket fans have come across this similar sight back in ODI World Cup 2023 when Australia's Glenn Maxwell guided his side to win vs AFG13 September,2024 03:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT