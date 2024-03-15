Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Architects and residents express concern over the lack of detailed layout and connectivity in BMC’s proposed plan

In Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and the Ambani's

15 March,2024 08:52 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra reveals her daughter is her current fashion muse

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attended the store launch of a luxury jewellery brand in Mumbai on Friday morning

15 March,2024 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: FIR against student who masturbated in exam hall

CWC gave approval for case to be filed after police carefully scrutinised CCTV footage of the centre

15 March,2024 05:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Ramadan 2024: Palestinians observe fast amid Israel's war in Gaza

As we enter the fourth day of Ramadan 2024, Palestinians struggle to avail basic necessities like food, water and access to holy sites to offer namaz. Despite the famine and devastation inflicted by Israel upon Gaza, Palestinians display grit by observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Scroll for more

15 March,2024 03:59 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Mumbai’s might against Bangalore’s brilliance

Mumbai's biggest strength comes from their previous experience of being in knockout/playoffs before this season, and the fact that they have managed to retain the most of the core of their team throughout the two seasons in the WPL

15 March,2024 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


