Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
Police constable stabbed in Bhayandar, two arrested for attempt to murder
Mumbai

According to preliminary information, Bhayandar police received a report of a dispute at Babu Bhai Mistry Chawl in Shiv Sena Galli

Ent Top Stories: Celebs pay last respects to Deb Mukerji; Bollywood Holi celeb

14 March,2025 06:57 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Deb Mukerji funeral: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Karan Johar and others pay last respects

Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukerji has passed away at the age of 83 on Friday. For the funeral, several members from the film fraternity showed up to pay their last respects

14 March,2025 07:05 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
Two arrested, two juveniles detained for murdering man, robbing motorcyclist
Maharashtra

Sumit Deore was attacked by four persons on Thursday evening near Shubham Park church over an old enmity, and he succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital

14 March,2025 10:21 PM IST | Nashik | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash reveal why festival music stands the test of time
Holi 2025

Earlier this week, the brothers, who are celebrated sarod maestros and sons of the legendary Amjad Ali Khan, released a Holi 2025 EP with India’s folk queen Padma Shri Malini Awasthi. Speaking to mid-day, they dive into its inspiration, classical music and folk music coming together, and what Holi means to them

14 March,2025 07:53 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
MI’s speed demon on standby? Bumrah may skip Initial rounds of IPL 2025

The possible unavailability of Bumrah is a huge blow to Mumbai Indians in their quest to regain the IPL title after finishing 10th on the points table in IPL 2024

14 March,2025 04:30 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

