According to preliminary information, Bhayandar police received a report of a dispute at Babu Bhai Mistry Chawl in Shiv Sena Galli
Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukerji has passed away at the age of 83 on Friday. For the funeral, several members from the film fraternity showed up to pay their last respects14 March,2025 07:05 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Sumit Deore was attacked by four persons on Thursday evening near Shubham Park church over an old enmity, and he succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital14 March,2025 10:21 PM IST | Nashik | mid-day online correspondent
Earlier this week, the brothers, who are celebrated sarod maestros and sons of the legendary Amjad Ali Khan, released a Holi 2025 EP with India’s folk queen Padma Shri Malini Awasthi. Speaking to mid-day, they dive into its inspiration, classical music and folk music coming together, and what Holi means to them14 March,2025 07:53 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The possible unavailability of Bumrah is a huge blow to Mumbai Indians in their quest to regain the IPL title after finishing 10th on the points table in IPL 202414 March,2025 04:30 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
