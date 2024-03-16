Breaking News
Coastal Road entry hours from Worli to be extended
Dubai-like tunnel aquarium, soon at Byculla zoo
BMC launches ambitious 3D mapping project to revolutionise urban planning
Navi Mumbai village gets a toilet made of 1,000 plastic bottles
Will it be MVA without VBA?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai Coastal Road entry hours from Worli to be extended

Commuters granted additional time for Coastal Road access from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

After hospitalisation scare, Amitabh Bachchan posts photo from ISPL finals

After hospitalisation scare, Amitabh Bachchan posts photo from ISPL finals

16 March,2024 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Farah Khan shares an interesting anecdote behind Ed Sheeran's pic with her kids

Farah Khan shares an interesting anecdote behind Ed Sheeran's pic with her kids

Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of her triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva with Ed from last night, as well as a throwback one from 2017.

16 March,2024 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
ED arrests BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad; brings her to Delhi
Excise policy case

ED arrests BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad; brings her to Delhi

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was brought to Delhi in a commercial flight that landed at the IGI Airport late evening

16 March,2024 07:09 AM IST | Hyderabad | PTI
Lifestyle News
World Sleep Day: Boost productivity by sleeping your way to success

Mid-Day Premium World Sleep Day: Boost productivity by sleeping your way to success

Wellness expert Luke Coutinho explains how deep sleep boosts productivity and creativity, and delves into how sleep impacts your overall physical and cognitive health

16 March,2024 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Virat Kohli eyes huge T20 milestone

IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Virat Kohli eyes huge T20 milestone

India's superstar batsman Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a huge milestone in T20. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

16 March,2024 12:24 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


