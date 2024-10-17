Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscription

In Focus

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' shoot to continue with enhanced security measures
Exclusive

Bereaved superstar will return to Sikandar shoot next week—at an undisclosed location, with double the security, and a skeletal crew

In Pics: Breaking down the cop looks in Singham Again

In Pics: Breaking down the cop looks in Singham Again

17 October,2024 12:30 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Liam Payne's final Instagram post with One Direction leaves fans devastated

Liam Payne's final Instagram post with One Direction leaves fans devastated

Just a few months before his passing, Liam Payne shared a throwback photo on Instagram with all his former One Direction bandmates: Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik

17 October,2024 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai water cut: Supply valve breaks down, less water on THESE days

Mumbai water cut: Supply valve breaks down, less water on THESE days

BMC says they have to shut down water conveyance system to enable repair of faulty valve

17 October,2024 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Fans of Liam Payne cry, mourn outside the hotel where the singer died

IN PHOTOS: Fans of Liam Payne cry, mourn outside the hotel where the singer died

British singer Liam Payne, who rose to fame as a member of the band One Direction, died on October 16, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. As people around the world mourn the loss of the British singer, many fans reached the hotel and lit candles while weeping for him

17 October,2024 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
137 goals, zero bids!

137 goals, zero bids!

Despite impeccable domestic form in last three years, former India forward Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold at Hockey India League auction; ex-India captain and legendary striker Dhanraj Pillay believes he’s a victim of petty politics

17 October,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK