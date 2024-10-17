-
Bereaved superstar will return to Sikandar shoot next week—at an undisclosed location, with double the security, and a skeletal crew
Just a few months before his passing, Liam Payne shared a throwback photo on Instagram with all his former One Direction bandmates: Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik17 October,2024 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
BMC says they have to shut down water conveyance system to enable repair of faulty valve17 October,2024 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
British singer Liam Payne, who rose to fame as a member of the band One Direction, died on October 16, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. As people around the world mourn the loss of the British singer, many fans reached the hotel and lit candles while weeping for him17 October,2024 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Despite impeccable domestic form in last three years, former India forward Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold at Hockey India League auction; ex-India captain and legendary striker Dhanraj Pillay believes he’s a victim of petty politics17 October,2024 07:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro
