The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat in an attempt to corner Shinde
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events28 October,2024 06:36 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Five jackal deaths have been reported in the Trombay-Chembur belt over the past month28 October,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali party was a star-studded affair as many movie and TV celebs showed up in their best ethnic looks. From lehengas to indo-western fits, here are some outfit ideas you can replicate for your Diwali look. (All Pics: Yogen Shah)28 October,2024 03:32 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth questioned selectors about how much more Ruturaj Gaikwad is supposed to do and what is the plan of the selection committee regarding him. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been an exceptional batsman in terms of the shortest format of the game28 October,2024 03:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
