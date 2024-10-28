-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Railway sources blame build-up of 5,000 passengers on platform due to an earlier train being delayed by 16 hours
Film and TV producer Ektaa Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali party on Sunday evening. The party saw several TV and Bollywood celebrities in attendance dressed in their best traditional attire28 October,2024 09:38 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Thieves hack and drive off the luxury car; owner raises alarm over club security28 October,2024 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
At a time when suffering from heart attacks has become common, getting a stroke can be quite overwhelming. However, Mumbai doctors advise taking it seriously by adopting a healthy lifestyle and encourage more people to be sensitised about it to help family and friends in time of need28 October,2024 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand are also in contention for coveted spots in the top two28 October,2024 10:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT