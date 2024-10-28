Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Bandra Terminus stampede: What led to the chaos and casualties?

Railway sources blame build-up of 5,000 passengers on platform due to an earlier train being delayed by 16 hours

'Do Patti' star Shaheer Sheikh is called the Shah Rukh Khan on Indonesia

28 October,2024 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
In Pics: Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali party brings TV and Bollywood celebs together

Film and TV producer Ektaa Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali party on Sunday evening. The party saw several TV and Bollywood celebrities in attendance dressed in their best traditional attire

28 October,2024 09:38 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai: Thief speeds away in a BMW from Dadar's top club

Thieves hack and drive off the luxury car; owner raises alarm over club security

28 October,2024 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Why young adults face a higher risk of stroke from lifestyle choices
World Stroke Day

At a time when suffering from heart attacks has become common, getting a stroke can be quite overwhelming. However, Mumbai doctors advise taking it seriously by adopting a healthy lifestyle and encourage more people to be sensitised about it to help family and friends in time of need

28 October,2024 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Key scenarios for teams vying for World Test Championship spots

Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand are also in contention for coveted spots in the top two

28 October,2024 10:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


