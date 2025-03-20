Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
Fire guts two scrap godowns in Thane’s Bhiwandi; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Thane's Bhiwandi area, gutting two warehouses. Firefighters managed to control the blaze after several hours, and no injuries were reported

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree officially part ways, lawyers announce divorce

20 March,2025 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Chahal-Dhanashree officially divorced: Cricketer clicked with RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been making several appearances together, which has led to a rise in their dating rumours

20 March,2025 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar to get Maharashtra Bhushan Award: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision to honour Sutar with the highest civilian award of the state was taken unanimously by a committee headed by him on March 12

20 March,2025 03:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
MF Husain's painting sells for USD 13.8 million at auction, sets record

The sale, which took place at a Christie auction in New York on March 19, nearly doubles the previous record-holder, Amrita Sher-Gil's 1937 "The Story Teller"

20 March,2025 03:13 PM IST | New York | PTI
Sports News
SRH IPL 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates, timings and venues

Ahead of the IPL 2025, cricket fans will yet again witness the power-filled strokes from the swashbuckling duo, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head

20 March,2025 04:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

