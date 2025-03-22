Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
Massive fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai’s MIDC area; no injuries reported

The fire was reported around 11 PM on Friday, following which fire brigade teams rushed to the site to initiate containment measures

When Sooraj Barjatya spent an entire day to keep a cup on Madhuri's stomach

22 March,2025 10:12 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Samir Soni slams Orry for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi

Samir Soni publicly criticised Orry for being insensitive and gloating about consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi. The latter has chosen to stay mum about the incident

22 March,2025 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Now, ‘watchers’ to help prevent wildfires in Aarey, SGNP

Between February 1 and March 21, at least 10 incidents of forest fire have taken place in the patch in Aarey; officials said most incidents of wildfires are manmade

22 March,2025 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
World Water Day: The surprising link between hydration and hunger

This World Water Day, nutrition experts delve into the often-overlooked connection between hydration and appetite control. Learn how drinking water before meals can help you feel fuller, and make healthier food choices

22 March,2025 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "...has batted well against me": Varun Chakravarthy on this batsman

“Virat has batted well against me and I also would like to do well against him,” he added. 

22 March,2025 07:49 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

