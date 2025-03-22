-
The fire was reported around 11 PM on Friday, following which fire brigade teams rushed to the site to initiate containment measures
Samir Soni publicly criticised Orry for being insensitive and gloating about consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi. The latter has chosen to stay mum about the incident22 March,2025 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Between February 1 and March 21, at least 10 incidents of forest fire have taken place in the patch in Aarey; officials said most incidents of wildfires are manmade22 March,2025 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
This World Water Day, nutrition experts delve into the often-overlooked connection between hydration and appetite control. Learn how drinking water before meals can help you feel fuller, and make healthier food choices22 March,2025 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
“Virat has batted well against me and I also would like to do well against him,” he added.22 March,2025 07:49 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee
