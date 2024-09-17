Breaking News
Could this train solve Mumbai’s AC local trains woes?
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Creative solution mandals are adopting to bypass DJ ban in Mumbai
Mumbai: Goregaon bizwoman loses Rs 33 lakh to finfluencer clone
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Plan your day wisely today, police to Mumbaikars
Ganesh Visarjan 2024: ‘PoP idols are still being immersed in water bodies’
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Goregaon bizwoman loses Rs 33 lakh to finfluencer clone

Complainant alleges that fraudsters lured her via a fake YouTube channel using the name and face of a well-known financial influencer

Dalljiet slams Nikhil for getting engaged: ‘You still have a wife'

17 September,2024 12:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Before Tiger Vs Pathaan, SRK & Salman to share screen for Aryan Khan's Stardom?

While the news of him roping in his dad, Shah Rukh Khan, has been making headlines for a while now, a new update suggests that Aryan's series will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan

17 September,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Suspected monkeypox infection reported from Malappuram in Kerala

A suspected case of monkeypox infection has been reported from Malappuram district of Kerala after a man who recently returned from abroad showed symptoms of the disease.

17 September,2024 11:17 AM IST | Malappuram | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Decoding the set-jetting travel trend and its influence on travel itineraries

Some movies and shows ignite a sense of wanderlust in people, inspiring them to travel. This phenomenon is gaining more prominence now, with people planning their vacations to replicate the experiences their favourite characters had. Experts and enthusiasts decode this trend

17 September,2024 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Ravichandran Ashwin: A cricket player who plays chess on-field

Ravichandran Ashwin has established himself as one of the smart minds in cricket. memorable incident which involved Ravichandran Ashwin's presence was in the IPL 2019. Represented Punjab Kings, Ashwin mankaded Rajasthan Royals premier batsman Jos Buttler

17 September,2024 01:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar

