- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- FIFA
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day
CLICK HERE
RTI response reveals that CR and WR have pending water bills spanning decades; railway officials say process to settle bills is on
Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of the film 'Pathaan'. It will be his first big screen release in four years. The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 201815 December,2022 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
So far, the Delhi police’s case was dependent on circumstantial evidence but the matching of DNA with the bones is going to play a very crucial role to secure a maximum conviction in the case15 December,2022 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
With Christmas right around the corner, Mumbai’s Catholic community have already started their preparations by putting up the Christmas tree and making the delicious sweets. Among other traditions, they have also started cake-mixing15 December,2022 03:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
France started off aggressively as in the fifth minute Antoine Griezmann's assist helped Kylian Mbappe take a left-footed shot from the centre of the box but it was blocked15 December,2022 07:49 AM IST | Qatar | ANI