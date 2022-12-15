Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

In Focus

RTI response reveals that CR and WR have pending water bills spanning decades; railway officials say process to settle bills is on

Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers

200 fresh COVID cases in country in last 24 hours: Govt

Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup 2022 finale

Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of the film 'Pathaan'. It will be his first big screen release in four years. The actor was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018

15 December,2022 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mehrauli killing: DNA reports confirms Shraddha Walkar's bones found in forest

So far, the Delhi police’s case was dependent on circumstantial evidence but the matching of DNA with the bones is going to play a very crucial role to secure a maximum conviction in the case

15 December,2022 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Tradition and treats: Mumbai kickstarts Christmas festivities with cake-mixing

Premium

With Christmas right around the corner, Mumbai’s Catholic community have already started their preparations by putting up the Christmas tree and making the delicious sweets. Among other traditions, they have also started cake-mixing

15 December,2022 03:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Hernandez, Muani's goals guide France to 2-0 win; set final clash with Argentina

France started off aggressively as in the fifth minute Antoine Griezmann's assist helped Kylian Mbappe take a left-footed shot from the centre of the box but it was blocked

15 December,2022 07:49 AM IST | Qatar | ANI



