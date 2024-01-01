-
A gardener stumbled upon skin and nails in a bedsheet near Ganesh Mandir lake in Aarey colony, leading to a joint investigation by local police, forest officials, and wildlife volunteers
Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff are all set for the new year. They began the year with a new look from01 January,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a New Year crackdown, police arrested 20 drug peddlers across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with a combined drug value of Rs 1.67 crore. Employing innovative tactics, officers posed as Zomato delivery agents to nab suspects01 January,2024 04:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari | Apoorva Agashe
Unlike most videos on the internet that guarantee weight loss in two weeks, trained and educated professionals like celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit say, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to fitness. Mid-day Online conversed with her and a nutrition expert to help you walk the right path towards fitness in 202401 January,2024 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
New year affords the Indian men’s cricket team a golden chance to regain World T20 silverware after 17 years; focus will be on youngish team in West Indies and United States of America01 January,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik
