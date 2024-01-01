Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Leopard skin wrapped in sheet found in Aarey Milk Colony

A gardener stumbled upon skin and nails in a bedsheet near Ganesh Mandir lake in Aarey colony, leading to a joint investigation by local police, forest officials, and wildlife volunteers

Pathaan director recalls moments before the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

01 January,2024 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Akshay, Tiger go jet skiing in new look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff are all set for the new year. They began the year with a new look from

01 January,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai Police disguise as Zomato agents to arrest drug peddlers on NYE

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai Police disguise as Zomato agents to arrest drug peddlers on NYE

In a New Year crackdown, police arrested 20 drug peddlers across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with a combined drug value of Rs 1.67 crore. Employing innovative tactics, officers posed as Zomato delivery agents to nab suspects

01 January,2024 04:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Cracking the fitness code for 2024 with celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit

Mid-Day Premium Cracking the fitness code for 2024 with celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit

Unlike most videos on the internet that guarantee weight loss in two weeks, trained and educated professionals like celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit say, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to fitness. Mid-day Online conversed with her and a nutrition expert to help you walk the right path towards fitness in 2024

01 January,2024 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Will 2024 be short and sweet?

Will 2024 be short and sweet?

New year affords the Indian men’s cricket team a golden chance to regain World T20 silverware after 17 years; focus will be on youngish team in West Indies and United States of America

01 January,2024 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | R Kaushik

