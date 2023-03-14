- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Singh is heard saying that if someone wants to beat 'lande' (a derogatory reference to Muslims), he should join Bajrang Dal. He is also heard seeking the support of youth to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'
Streamer Netflix on Tuesday ordered third seasons of their critically-acclaimed and popular shows, including 'Delhi Crime', 'Mismatched' and 'Kota Factory'14 March,2023 07:38 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Paramedics working in hospitals run by the state government, sanitation workers and teachers have also joined the strike which comes at a time when board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are underway14 March,2023 07:13 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga won the Oscar for the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ this year. Mid-day Online spoke to Patricia Sims, Canadian documentary filmmaker and founder of World Elephant Day to share what this achievement means for the pachyderm14 March,2023 08:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The highly-anticipated match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday14 March,2023 08:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT