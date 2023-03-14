Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
Let the 'lande' of Maharashtra know army of Shivaji Maharaj is ready: BJP MLA

Singh is heard saying that if someone wants to beat 'lande' (a derogatory reference to Muslims), he should join Bajrang Dal. He is also heard seeking the support of youth to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra'

Bollywood Top Stories: Ajay answers fan questions; 'Gaslight' trailer released

 14 March,2023 07:57 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Netflix announces third seasons of 'Delhi Crime', 'Mismatched' and others

Streamer Netflix on Tuesday ordered third seasons of their critically-acclaimed and popular shows, including 'Delhi Crime', 'Mismatched' and 'Kota Factory'

14 March,2023 07:38 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Mumbai
Maharashtra govt employees launch indefinite strike; services hit

Paramedics working in hospitals run by the state government, sanitation workers and teachers have also joined the strike which comes at a time when board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are underway

14 March,2023 07:13 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
'Kartiki, Guneet's Oscar 2023 win is a great achievement for women filmmakers'

Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga won the Oscar for the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ this year. Mid-day Online spoke to Patricia Sims, Canadian documentary filmmaker and founder of World Elephant Day to share what this achievement means for the pachyderm

14 March,2023 08:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
MI vs GG live updates: Gujarat bounce back, Mumbai lose both Bhatia & Brunt

The highly-anticipated match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians promises to be a showcase of the best talent in women's cricket, as both teams will look to bring their A-game to the field when they take on each other in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday

14 March,2023 08:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

